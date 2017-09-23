Bosz points to collective effort despite Aubameyang & Philipp heroics

Borussia Dortmund's heavy win over Gladbach was lit up by moments of individual brilliance, but Peter Bosz praised his whole team.

Borussia Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz wants praise following the 6-1 demolition of Borussia Monchengladbach to be shared around the team.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Maximilian Philipp lit up Signal Iduna Park with three and two-goal performances respectively as Dortmund warmed up for Tuesday's Champions League visit of Real Madrid in scintillating fashion.

Julian Weigl then added a sixth with a stunning volley, but Bosz was quick to point out the contribution of the players who enabled the three goalscorers to sparkle.

"The players who played the balls for the goals also have a big share," he explained.



"That is why it is a great team performance that we have shown here. You cannot win against a well organised opponent with just two good strikers."

The win propelled Dortmund back to the top of the Bundesliga after they had briefly dropped to second after Hoffenheim's 2-0 win over Schalke earlier on Saturday.



It is now five wins out of six in the league this season for Dortmund and Bosz was delighted with his side's intensity so soon after their 3-0 win at Hamburg.

"We played very well - with the ball, but also without the ball," he added.

"We did not give the opponent time to play two or three passes. Over 90 minutes it was fun to see Dortmund play. A compliment to the team, as it occurred three days after the Hamburg game."