Bosz proud of table-topping Dortmund after Hamburg triumph

BVB returned to the top of the table with a 3-0 victory on Wednesday, much to the delight of their head coach who is off to a fine start

Peter Bosz heaped praise on Borussia Dortmund after his in-form team defeated Hamburg to return to the summit of the Bundesliga on Wednesday.

Dortmund regained top spot from Bayern Munich with a 3-0 victory at Hamburg, with Bosz hitting a personal mark by becoming the first Bundesliga boss to start with five clean sheets.

Shinji Kagawa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic scored at Volksparkstadion as Dortmund maintained their unbeaten start to the season.

Afterwards, the head coach – whose Dortmund side are a point clear of reigning champions Bayern – said: "I am proud of my team. This was not easy, it was even the most difficult game to date.

"We did not expect HSV to make so much pressure - no one has done that against us, including Tottenham," he added, referring to his team's 3-1 Champions League loss to Spurs at Wembley.

"If you do not concede a goal again and score three, you have to be proud of the team. And that's me.

"I am very glad that we have won here."

Dortmund are back in action on Saturday, playing host to Borussia Monchengladbach.