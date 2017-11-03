Bosz relishing Bayern challenge despite Dortmund's slump in form

An eagerly awaited Klassiker against Bayern Munich may have come at the ideal time for struggling Borussia Dortmund, according to head coach Peter Bosz.

Dortmund were flying in the early stages of the season as Bayern made an underwhelming start to their title defence.

BVB 12/5 to beat Bayern

However, the dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti and return of Jupp Heynckes has produced an upturn in fortunes for the title-holders, which has coincided with a dip in form for Dortmund, who are on a three-match winless run in the league.

Bosz's side were also held to a 1-1 draw against APOEL in midweek to all but end their hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stages.

With Bayern rejuvenated and Dortmund struggling, Heynckes' side will be fancied by most to take the three points at Signal Iduna Park.

Bosz, though, is in a confident mood, telling a pre-match news conference: "Maybe Bayern come at exactly the right time. We can turn around the feeling with a win.

"We were a bit fortunate in the first couple of weeks, we were not at 100 percent. We don't have that luck right now.

"The results have changed and the opponents see how we play. We now need to do a few things differently."

Borussia Dortmund More