Botha gets Springbok call after Du Preez injury

Ruan Botha has been added to South Africa's touring squad after Jean-Luc du Preez sustained a fractured ankle.

Sharks captain Botha will join the team in Johannesburg on Tuesday and could make his first appearances for the Springboks in Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

A space in the side opened up after Du Preez withdrew due to an injury sustained in the Sharks' Currie Cup final victory over Western Province in Durban on Saturday.

"Ruan has played consistently well this year and has been part of our training camps," said South Africa coach Allister Coetzee in a statement.

"He has led the Sharks to the Currie Cup and the Super Rugby play-offs this season and is not only a consistently good performer, but also a strong leader.

"Franco Mostert is not available for the Welsh Test as it falls outside the international window, and the tour gives us a good chance to work with Ruan while he also familiarises himself further with the Springbok environment.

"With Pieter-Steph du Toit that can also perform well at flank as well as the addition of Oupa Mohoje to the loose forwards, we believe that we have sufficient cover at blindside flank."