Botswana referee for Nigeria-Zambia cracker

Joshua Bondo has been appointed referee for Nigeria’s crucial Russia 2018 World Cup Qualifying clash with Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7.

Fifa appointed Bondo, 39, for the decisive encounter in Uyo and he will be joined by his Botswana counterparts, Oamogetse Godisamang and Tirelo Mositwane as assistant referee 1 and fourth official respectively. While Souru Phatsoane from Lesotho will be the assistant referee 2.

South African Carlos Manuel Neves Henriques was chosen as the refereee assessor with Osama Hassan Ataaelmanan repeating his role as match commisioner after overseeing the Super Eagles’ draw against Cameroon in Yaounde earlier this month.

Gernot Rohr’s men top Group B of the African qualifying series with ten points and need a win against second-placed Zambia in Uyo to secure a ticket to Russia next year.