Bottas keen to learn from Brazil after securing Abu Dhabi pole

Valtteri Bottas is desperate to avoid a repeat of his Brazil disappointment by turning pole position into a victory in Formula One's season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The Finn produced a stunning Yas Marina Circuit lap record of one minute and 36.231 seconds to deny team-mate Lewis Hamilton, who won a fourth world title in Mexico last month, top spot on the grid.

It marks the first time Bottas has clinched back-to-back poles in his F1 career, but last time out it was Sebastian Vettel that stood atop the podium on race day.

With Hamilton hot on his wheels, Bottas still has plenty of work to do to pass the chequered flag first, but he believes he has improved as the weekend has progressed.

"Things were getting better and better in the practice session and it was all under control and I felt good in the car," Bottas said.

"I'm really happy. I was so gutted in Brazil in the last race to be on pole and missing out on the win. I have a clear target for tomorrow."

If Hamilton had topped the timesheets it would have matched his personal-best tally of 12 poles in a single season, which he achieved in 2016.

But the Briton had no complaints about the outcome and credited Bottas for a stunning run.

"What a lap. He had an incredible qualifying session and congratulations to him," Hamilton said.

"We have a great crowd here today and I gave everything. I think I lost a little bit of pace going into qualifying but Valtteri did great. I'm really pleased for him."

Ferrari have struggled to match Mercedes' pace in Abu Dhabi, but Vettel took third and is remaining optimistic over his chances.