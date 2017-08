The Gabon winger and the Guinean found the back of the net as Mikaël Landreau’s men blew La Berri away with three second half strikes

Denis Bouanga and Ibrahima Conte scored in Lorient’s 3-0 win over Chateaurox in a French Ligue 2 encounter on Monday.

Second half strikes from Jimmy Cabot, Bouanga and defender Conte propelled the Stade du Moustoir outfit to the three-goal victory.

The goals were both player’s first of the season. And the win moved Lorient to fourth position in the French second-tier log after they have garnered five points from three games.

They travel to Clermont in their next league game in August 18.