Boufal 'showed his quality' vs. West Brom - Southampton’s Yoshida

With the encounter heading for a dead rubber, the Morocco international was brought on and scored a contender for the goal of the season

Matchwinner Sofiane Boufal 'showed his quality' against West Brom, according to teammate, Maya Yoshida.

Boufal was again started from the bench against the Baggies in Saturday’s English Premier League encounter but came on as an 81st minute substitute and took just four minutes before providing a moment of magic to lead Southampton to a 1-0 win.

As have been with his other two goals for the St. Mary’s Stadium outfit; the £16million record signing from Lille both scored a stunner, and helped the Saints to a lone goal victory.

And Yoshida has lauded him for his show of brilliance which reflected how Mauricio Pellegrino wanted to play against Tony Pulis’ men, tactically.

“That was the plan of the manager,” Yoshida told Express.

“We play attacking football and dominate and we were going to put Redders [Nathan Redmond] and Sofiane on to make the difference.

"After the second half it became open and there were so many spaces in the midfield. If that kind of player has space, they can do what they want.

"That’s what the manager wanted and Sofiane showed his quality.”