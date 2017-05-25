Indy 500: Bourdais walks out of hospital as recovery continues

Sebastien Bourdais has set his sights on returning to motor racing after walking out of hospital following his horror crash in Indy 500 qualifying.

The Frenchman suffered multiple fractures to his pelvis and right hip after hitting the wall head-on at a speed in excess of 200mph on Saturday.

Former F1 driver Bourdais had successful surgery following the accident and was back on his feet on Monday with the aid of crutches.

The 38-year-old's recovery has continued and he has now left hospital, thanking the staff who treated them and vowing to return to his Dale Coyne Racing car.

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon took pole for this weekend's Indy 500, with F1 driver Fernando Alonso starting from fifth.