Bournemouth 4 Huddersfield 0: Hat-trick hero Callum Wilson puts injury nightmare behind him

Callum Wilson scored his first Premier League goals since January 3rd becoming the first Englishman to register a hat-trick in the league this season.

Two goals in the first half and another six minutes from time helped Bournemouth to their third win in four games, lifting the Cherries clear of the relegation zone.

Eddie Howe’s side were forced to play the second half with ten men after Simon Francis was sent-off for two bookings but sealed their victory with a goal from Harry Arter 20 minutes from time and Wilson’s late strike to complete his second Premier League hat-trick after achieving the same feat at West Ham in August 2015.

Huddersfield had dominated the opening stages and looked dangerous before Wilson scored twice in five first-half minutes to put the Cherries in charge.

It is a significant milestone for Wilson who has suffered two cruciate knee liament injuries in the past two years.

Town’s Rajiv Van La Parra produced the game’s first shot on target low down to Asmir Begovic’s right after good work by Tom Ince to create the chance.

Former Cherries left-back Scott Malone was soon a whisker away from putting the Terriers in front as he nut megged Steve Cook and toe-poked agonizingly wide of the far post.

Aaron Mooy was part of the Australia team that qualified for the 2018 World Cup with a 3-1 win against Honduras in Sydney on Wednesday and showed no signs of jet-lag as he worked tirelessly in the Terriers’ midfield.

But against the run of play and amid controversial circumstances, Bournemouth went in front.

Huddersfield players and supporters were incensed that Lee Probert had not given a foul when Charlie Daniels launched himself at Florent Hadergjonaj.

The Cherries played on and won a corner, from which Wilson headed in Jordon Ibe’s delivery.