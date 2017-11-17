Bournemouth’s Afobe in contention for Huddersfield Town tie

The DR Congo international missed the Cherries' last three games due to a knock, but will be available for their home game against David Wagner’s men

Bournemouth coach Eddie Howe disclosed that Benik Afobe has recovered from an injury to be in contention for Saturday's English Premier League fixture against Huddersfield Town.

The 24-year-old forward was replaced in the 74th minute after suffering a knock in the Cherries' 1-0 loss to Chelsea on October 28.

Having missed the Cherries' last three games, Howe has given the green light on the availability of the former Wolverhampton Wanderers and MK Dons forward.

"Junior Stanislas won’t make the game, it’s too early for him,” Howe told club website.

"Benik Afobe is back in contention after an injury, but there will be a late call on Joshua King. He missed international duty and hasn’t trained this week so it will be a late decision for him.

"Apart from that we’re as we were," he concluded.

Afobe who has played 339 minutes in the Premier League this season without scoring a goal, will aim to end the goal drought if given a chance to impress against the visiting Terriers.