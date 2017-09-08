Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe insists his side will not underestimate Arsenal this weekend

Howe's side are one of three Premier League teams yet to pick up a point: Getty

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has insisted that Bournemouth will not underestimate Arsenal this weekend, with Arsene Wenger’s side reeling from two consecutive defeats.

Arsenal began the season with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Leicester, but then slumped to a desperately disappointing 1-0 loss to Stoke City.

Worse was to come. A week later Wenger watched his side torn to shreds by Liverpool, who ran out comfortable 4-0 winners. Those losses leave Arsenal 16th in the table, with a difficult transfer window only compounding their problems.

However, Howe – a fierce admirer of Wenger – has said that he has reminded his players that Arsenal possess quality all over the pitch and should not be underestimated.

“I don't think you can predict good times and bad times to play teams, our only focus is on our preparations,” he said at his pre-match press conference.

“Our focus has to be on our collective and how we can stop their team functioning while obviously causing them a threat the other way going forwards.

“There is not just one player that you have to look out for when you play a team like Arsenal. It’s the collective as they have a huge amount of quality in a lot of different positions.”

Bournemouth have problems of their own, and they travel to the Emirates Stadium having lost all three of their league matches so far – including a narrow 2-1 defeat to Manchester City before the international break.

But Howe says he is keeping calm and that the squad are taking things one game at a time.

"You need to start the game well and stay in the game, it doesn't matter what run of form you're in - you can't give yourself too much to do,” he explained.

View photos Bournemouth are yet to pick up a Premier League point this season (Getty) More

The Bournemouth manager was also keen to stress that his side are building for the future and that results will inevitably improve when the club’s new signings have fully adjusted to life on the south coast.

As well as recruiting Jermain Defoe, Nathan Ake and veteran goalkeeper Asmir Begovic, Howe feels securing new long-term deals for the likes of Charlie Daniels and Tyrone Mings shows Bournemouth are looking to develop a quality collective of their own.

View photos England international Defoe joined Bournemouth this summer (Getty) More

“It's always good from our perspective to see players commit themselves to the future of the football club,” he added.

“The cost of signing players is so extreme nowadays that you have to keep and protect the players you have.”

Cherries captain Simon Francis should be back in contention at the Emirates, following a hamstring problem which has kept the defender out since the opening game of the season.