Bournemouth vs Manchester City: What time does it start, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Manchester City won 2-0 in their last meeting with Bournemouth

Bournemouth will be looking for their first win of the new Premier League season as they welcome Manchester City to the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

Eddie Howe's men have yet to claim a single point of the new campaign, losing to 1-0 to West Brom and 2-0 to Watford.

City will also be looking to get back to winning ways after they were held to a 1-1 draw against Everton on Monday night. Pep Guardiola's side will be without Kyle Walker after he was sent off against The Toffees.

What time does it start?

Bournemouth vs Manchester City kicks off on Saturday 26 August at 12:30 BST.

Where can I watch it?

Coverage starts from 11:30 on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League.

It’s a big game for…

Jermain Defoe. The former Sunderland man could make his first start this season with Eddie Howe’s side yet to score this campaign. The 34-year-old was recently called up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad on Thursday.

Defoe in training for Bournemouth

Best stat…

Since his debut, Gabriel Jesus has played in 12 top-flight games without tasting defeat - a Premier League record (W8, D4).

Remember when…

City needed three points against Bournemouth in May 1989 to ensure promotion to the Old First Division but blew their 3-0 half-time lead.

Player to watch…

David Silva. It might feel like he has been around forever but the Spanish wizard is still dominating Premier League games. Don’t expect him to be quiet against a shaky Bournemouth defence.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola talks with David Silva during a training session

Past three meetings…

Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 2, Premier League, February 2017.

Manchester City 4 Bournemouth 0, Premier League, September 2016.

Bournemouth 0 Manchester City 4, Premier League, April 2016.

Form guide…

Bournemouth: WLLDWD

Manchester City: DWWWWW

Odds…

Bournemouth to win: 19/2

Manchester City to win: 3/10

Draw: 19/4