Bournemouth vs Manchester City: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Manchester City will be aiming to bag maximum points when they take on Bournemouth at Dean Court on Saturday as they look to keep pace at the top of the table.

Pep Guardiola's side were frustrated at home by Everton on Monday and they will be eager to bounce back with a convincing victory after narrowly avoiding defeat.

Bournemouth, on the other hand, are still searching for their first league win of the season, having lost to Watford and West Brom.

Game Bournemouth vs Manchester City Date Saturday, August 26 Time 12:30 (BST) / 07:30 (ET)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will be available to watch live on television on Sky Sports Premier League and by via online stream using the Sky Go app.

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on NBCSN, as well as being available to stream online using the NBC Sports App.

SQUAD & TEAM NEWS

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Bravo, Ederson Defenders Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Mangala, Mendy, Denayer, Adarabioyo Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Delph, Sane, B. Silva, D. Silva, Fernandinho, Toure, Zinchenko, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Bony, Roberts

Kyle Walker will miss out after being sent off in City's draw against Everton on Monday.

Ilkay Gundogan is nearing a return to full fitness and could be involved, but Benjamin Mendy is still another few weeks away from full fitness. Midfielder Fabian Delph is also unavailable.

Potential starting XI: Ederson; Danilo, Kompany, Stones, Otamendi, Sane; De Bruyne, D. Silva, Fernandinho; Aguero, Jesus.

Position Bournemouth players Goalkeepers Boruc, Ramsdale, Begovic, Federici Defenders Francis, S. Cook, Ake, B. Smith, A. Smith, Wilson, Mings, Wiggins Midfielders Gosling, Surman, Pugh, Arter, L. Cook, Stanislas, Hyndman, Mahoney, Fraser, Ibe Forwards Afobe, Wilson, King, Defoe, Mousset

Bournemouth will be without Callum Wilson for the game as the striker recovers from a knee injury, while Simon Francis and Junior Stanislas are doubts heading into the match.

Potential starting XI: Begovic; Daniels, A. Smith, S. Cook, Ake; Surman, Arter, Fraser, Ibe; King, Afobe.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Man City are 1/3 favourites to win at Dean Court, according to dabblebet, with Bournemouth priced at 8/1 to upset Pep Guardiola's side. A draw is available at 9/2.

Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus are joint-favourites to score first at 13/5, while the odds on Jermain Defoe opening the scoring are 17/2. Josh King, who was the Cherries' top scorer last season, is 13/5 to score any time.

GAME PREVIEW

