Bowman signs one-year deal with Raiders

Released by the San Francisco 49ers per his request last week, linebacker NaVorro Bowman is now an Oakland Raiders player.

NaVorro Bowman has a new home and he did not even have to leave the Bay Area to find it, joining the Oakland Raiders.

A three-time NFL Pro-Bowl selection, Bowman signed a one-year contract reportedly worth $3million after visiting the Raiders earlier on Monday.

Bowman, 29, also drew interest from the Dallas Cowboys and had planned to visit the franchise on Tuesday, though that trip has since been cancelled, after being released by the San Francisco 49ers per his request last week.

The linebacker had spent the first seven seasons of his career with the 49ers, who selected him in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Bowman has 38 tackles this season. He recorded at least 143 tackles in each season from 2011-15 and has logged seven forced fumbles with four interceptions throughout his career.