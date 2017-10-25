Boxing baby Anthony Joshua has time on his side to emulate the great heavyweight title fighters

If Anthony Joshua keeps his heavyweight title as long as Joe Louis kept his eighty years ago, he will still be fighting for the title in 2029.

If Joshua was still in world title fights in 2029 he would be 40, Louis was just 36 when he had his last title fight in 1950 in what was his 60th fight of a career still considered one of the greatest in heavyweight history. The reign of Louis remains the longest consecutive run by a heavyweight but both Muhammad Ali and George Foreman held the title over a longer period of years.

Ali first won the championship in 1964 when he beat Sonny Liston, lost it to the US legal system in the late 1960s, regained it in 1974, lost it in 1978 and that was the last year he held it. However, Ali did fight for it again in 1980 when he took a merciless beating, aged 38, from Larry Holmes in one of boxing’s true crimes. Ali had a total of 25 world championship fights and Joshua will be having his fifth on Saturday against Carlos Takam in Cardiff. When I call him a boxing baby, I’m not joking.

Big George held the title briefly between 1973 and 1974, retired after ending up in hospital when he lost in 1977, returned a decade later and won the championship again in 1994. Foreman was 45 the night he poured Michael Moorer on to the canvas like a hot sauce covering an ice-cream mound in Las Vegas to become the heavyweight champion again.

Moorer had been five when Foreman crushed, dusted and obliterated Joe Frazier to become champion for the first time in the Sunshine Showdown in Jamaica in 1973. On that glorious day Foreman, who was the betting underdog, looked like the most fearsome, destructive and mean heavyweight ever - an observation I’m not sure will ever change.

Joshua will be having his 20th fight against Takam. He is only 28 years of age and he admitted before April’s fight with Wladimir Klitschko that he could retire, live comfortably and not even have to fight the towering Ukrainian. He fights because he likes it and because he has found ways to remain, for want of a better expression, “hungry”. He does not rent a suite in a hotel or a nice, roomy, all mod-cons house in Sheffield when he is in camp. He stays, instead, in a bed-sit, one with dodgy lights and a broken television. He uses a certain black card to eat at a restaurant for free and treats members of the GB boxing team; last week in the Sheffield gym a dozen or so fighters all insisted that Joshua had not changed one bit since acquiring millions and heavyweight title belts.