Boycott offers 'unreserved apology' over alleged West Indies remark

Geoffrey Boycott has apologised for "unacceptable" comments, reportedly made about West Indian cricketers at a private function.

England legend Geoffrey Boycott has issued an "unreserved apology" following claims he made comments of a racist nature about West Indian cricketers.

Boycott is reported to have been speaking at a private function during a break in play in the first Test between England and West Indies at Edgbaston last week.

The 76-year-old is claimed to have said that knighthoods were handed out like "confetti" to West Indian cricketers.

It is alleged that Boycott then made a racist remark in relation to improving his own chances of receiving a knighthood.

Boycott, who scored 8,114 runs in 108 England Tests, has since taken to Twitter to apologise.

"Speaking at an informal gathering I was asked a question and I realise my answer was unacceptable," he wrote.

"I meant no offence but what I said was clearly wrong and I apologise unreservedly.

"I have loved West Indian cricket my whole life and have the utmost respect for its players."