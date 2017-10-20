Boyd 'very close' to new Broncos deal

Skipper Darius Boyd is expecting to commit his future to Brisbane Broncos "in the next few weeks".

Brisbane Broncos chief executive Paul White has revealed that captain Darius Boyd is "very close" to signing a new contract.

The inspirational full-back's deal is about to come to an end, but negotiations between the Broncos and his representatives are ongoing.

Broncos CEO White expects terms to be agreed with the 30-year-old Queensland Maroons star in the near future.

"He's very close [to re-signing]. We're just finalising some of the finer details," White said.

"It's a big contract for Darius and our club so we want to get it right. We've been comfortable with the process right throughout.

"I've worked with Darius's manager and with Darius himself. We're getting pretty close. We'll hopefully have an announcement during the next few weeks."

White added that the Broncos are happy to bide their time in the search for new recruits.

"I don't really want to speculate on player recruitment other than to say that we're always active in the market," he added.

"This time of year is a bit of a silly season. Clubs are recruiting players and some players get moved on.

"If you recall over the last couple of years we picked up Adam Blair prior to the 2015 season and we picked up Korbin Sims late last year.

"We remain active in the market all the time. Yes, there are long-term strategies but there are also short-term opportunities so we'll look to take advantage of whatever comes our way over the next few months."