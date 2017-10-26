Boyd recommits to Broncos

The Brisbane Broncos have re-signed Darius Boyd, with the captain recommitting on a four-year deal.

Australia international Darius Boyd signed a four-year deal with the Brisbane Broncos, keeping him with the NRL club until 2021.

Boyd has played 136 games for the Broncos across two stints, as well as making 28 appearances for Queensland and 23 for the Kangaroos.

The 30-year-old full-back said he had unfinished business with Brisbane, who reached a preliminary final this year.

"This club means so much to me," Boyd said.

"I started my career here as an 18-year-old almost too scared to talk to my team-mates and now I'm fortunate to be captain of a club that is one of the best in Australian sport.

"These next four years are exciting. We've got unfinished business. The Broncos set premierships as a benchmark and our fans know that's what we're playing for.

"This contract really helps me on my journey beyond football. I'm passionate about good mental health practices and this contract gives me the chance to further that work through the Broncos.

"I've been fortunate to visit workplaces across Queensland and the country talking about my mental health journey. The cause means a lot to me and I look forward to meeting more Queenslanders through this work."

Boyd's re-signing is the latest boost for the Broncos, who have had the likes of Andrew McCullough, James Roberts, Corey Oates and Jordan Kahu recommit.

Broncos coach Wayne Bennett talked up the significance of Boyd staying in Brisbane.

"It goes without saying the playing ability that Darius brings to the team but he also provides a heap of stability to the club and that shouldn't be understated," he said.