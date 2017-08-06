Bradford Bulls slip into rugby league's third tier

The demise of four-time Super League champions Bradford Bulls continued on Sunday, as defeat to Toulouse relegated them to the third tier.

Bradford Bulls have been relegated to rugby league's third tier after suffering a 26-10 Championship loss at home to Toulouse Olympique.

The Bulls had their Rugby Football League membership terminated in November after entering administration.

And two months later the club was forced into liquidation after failing to secure new owners, resulting in a 12-point penalty being applied.

After 24 games of the season, the Bulls have recorded six wins to inch back up to zero points, but even with six more matches remaining, their fate has been sealed.

The Bulls won the World Club Challenge on three occasions and claimed the Super League title in 1997, 2001, 2003 and 2005.