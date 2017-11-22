Bradford City owner open to possibility of Red Bull link-up

Bradford City owner Edin Rahic has revealed that he would be interested in linking up with Red Bull.

The energy drink giant currently owns or has a major interest in a number of football teams worldwide, including Red Bull Salzburg, New York Red Bulls, Red Bull Brasil, Red Bull Ghana and Champions League entrants RB Leipzig.

Bradford 21/10 at Shrewsbury

Red Bull have been linked with a move into the English football market, and Rahic would be delighted if his club was selected as their English project. Rahic previously worked with RB Leipzig director Ralf Rangnick, and admitted he was approached by his former colleague before Bradford's League One play-off final defeat to Millwall.

“In 2012 he wanted me to come to Leipzig, but it didn’t work out in the end," Rahic told Spox. "Before our play-off final in May he wished me good luck. If Red Bull is interested in a project in England at one point, we could cooperate with our two clubs.

“We don’t have too much money, so it would be great for us to get talents on loan and develop them. We would be the perfect platform for a club like Leipzig to test their players. Comparable to their cooperation with Salzburg, we could commit ourselves to the same style of play and a similar training philosophy.”

Timo Werner Ralf Rangnick RB Leipzig More