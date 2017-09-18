Brady calls White one of best team-mates he's ever played with

James White is among the best players Tom Brady has played with, the New England Patriots quarterback said.

New England Patriots star Tom Brady labelled James White one of the best players he has ever played with.

After dismantling the Saints 36-20 in New Orleans on Sunday, Brady spoke candidly about the running back.

"I've played with a lot of great team-mates, and James is right up there with the best," Brady said, via The Boston Sports Journal.

White, who finished Sunday's game with eight receptions for 85 yards and two carries for 11 yards, played a pivotal role with New England suffering through a depleted receiving corps.

Brady threw for 447 yards and three touchdowns against New Orleans' shambolic defense, and White served as his safety valve just like he did in last season's Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons.