Bramall and Jenkinson seal Birmingham loan moves

Arsenal defenders Cohen Bramall and Carl Jenkinson have joined Birmingham on season-long loan deals.



The Gunners duo were both expected to depart Emirates Stadium this summer for different reasons, with manager Arsene Wenger wanting Bramall to continue his development and gain experience elsewhere in his first full season as a professional.

Goal recently revealed that Bramall was set to leave on loan and had the opportunity to join Eredivisie outfit Sparta Rotterdam as well as several English sides in the Championship, League One and League Two.



Jenkinson, however, is out of favour at the club and rejected a move to Crystal Palace in January after they included a 40% pay cut in case of relegation from the Premier League last season.

Boyhood Arsenal fan Jenkinson, whose contract expires in the summer of 2020, is one of several players Arsenal were willing to let go in a late effort to cut their bloated squad.



Wenger admitted after Arsenal's game with Leicester that the north London giants need to trim their 33-man squad before they sign new players and the Frenchman is open to offers for the likes of Mathieu Debuchy, Calum Chambers. Kieran Gibbs and Lucas Perez.