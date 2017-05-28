Brandon Borrello completes Kaiserslautern move from Brisbane Roar

The 21-year-old joins former team-mate Jamie McClaren in the German second tier after a third-placed league finish with John Aloisi's charges

Kaiserslautern have announced the signing of Brandon Borrello from Brisbane Roar on a three-year deal.

Australian coaches reveal the secrets to overseas success

The 21-year-old becomes the second A-League player to join a Bundesliga 2 side in recent weeks, with free-scoring former team-mate Jamie McClaren having already made a move to Darmstadt.

Eager to hit the ground running in his new surroundings, the attacker told his new club's official website: “I already know the club has a lot of tradition and very passionate fans. I look forward to getting to know the club, the people and the country.

“I would like to integrate as quickly as possible and will give everything to make the fans proud.”

Jetzt ist es offiziell. Brandon Borello stürmt künftig für den #FCK. Herzlich Willkommen am #Betze, Brandon! https://t.co/R2bSIF4CGK — 1. FC Kaiserslautern (@Rote_Teufel) May 26, 2017

Meanwhile, Kaiserslautern sporting director Uwe Stover praised the attacker for having achieved so much at such a young age.

“With Borrello, we were able to sign a highly-talented striker who, despite his young age, has already won numerous assignments at the highest level of the Austrlian league system and has experience at international level with his country since U20.

“We are convinced that he will enrich out offensive play with his speed and physique.”

Rogic: Amazing to score Celtic winner

The loss of McClaren and Borrello leaves Roar with a major issue in having to bolter their attacking options ahead of the new season, but coach John Aloisi preferred to look on the bright side in the short term.

“It's a fantastic opportunity for Brandon – he goes with our blessing,” he said.

“We wish him the best of luck for the future and I know all Brisbane supporters will follow his progress with great interest in the coming seasons.”