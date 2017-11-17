Brave Chapecoense defeat Vitoria to retain Brazilian Serie A status

It has been nearly a year since a plane crash devastated the club, but they will play top-flight football again next season

Chapecoense's defeat of Vitoria ensured they retained their top-flight status less than a year after the club was decimated by a plane crash.

Thursday's 2-1 win guaranteed their safety with three games remaining, with the achievement following the 2016 crash that killed 71 people who were flying to Colombia on November 28 for the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

Despite being forced to rebuild ahead of this Brazilian Serie A campaign, Chape rejected the offer of immunity from relegation and after Thursday's result they celebrated attaining the feat on merit.

Chape, playing at home, fell behind to David's 20th-minute goal, but efforts from Arthur and Tulio de Melo wrapped up three precious points.

Alan Ruschel, who has made eight appearances this season after surviving the crash, was an unused substitute.

A video posted on the club's official Twitter account of the jubilant scenes inside the Chape dressing room was widely shared as congratulations poured in from across the globe.