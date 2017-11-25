Brave Wales beaten by clinical All Blacks

Wales gave a good account of themselves but were ultimately beaten by a clinical New Zealand side in Cardiff.

New Zealand made their chances count as they overcame a spirited Wales to claim a 33-18 victory in Cardiff on Saturday.

Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, but looked capable of ending that 64-year losing run during a first half in which they matched their visitors, who have not been at their brilliant best in recent weeks.

Steve Hansen's side were run close in a 22-17 victory over Scotland last time out and had to withstand sustained Welsh pressure for long spells.

However, the All Blacks did show occasional glimmers of what they are capable of to devastating effect.

Waisake Naholo clinically took New Zealand's only two chances of the opening period, which ended with the All Blacks 12-11 in front, before tries from Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane helped open up a 26-11 lead in the second.

A Gareth Davies try after captain Sam Whitelock had seen yellow pulled Wales within eight points, but Ioane's second put the match to bed.

The All Blacks ended last weekend's match at Murrayfield clinging on to victory and it was Wales who made the brighter start in Cardiff, an early turnover leading to a period of home pressure that culminated in a foot race for a loose ball that, thankfully for the visitors, was won by Beauden Barrett, who dabbed down for a five-metre scrum.

Wales continued to gamely probe at New Zealand's defensive line and when an opportunity arose for an easy three points in front of the posts, Leigh Halfpenny stepped up to kick Warren Gatland's side into a deserved lead.