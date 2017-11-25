Brave Wales beaten by clinical All Blacks
New Zealand made their chances count as they overcame a spirited Wales to claim a 33-18 victory in Cardiff on Saturday.
Wales have not beaten the All Blacks since 1953, but looked capable of ending that 64-year losing run during a first half in which they matched their visitors, who have not been at their brilliant best in recent weeks.
Steve Hansen's side were run close in a 22-17 victory over Scotland last time out and had to withstand sustained Welsh pressure for long spells.
However, the All Blacks did show occasional glimmers of what they are capable of to devastating effect.
Waisake Naholo clinically took New Zealand's only two chances of the opening period, which ended with the All Blacks 12-11 in front, before tries from Anton Lienert-Brown and Rieko Ioane helped open up a 26-11 lead in the second.
A Gareth Davies try after captain Sam Whitelock had seen yellow pulled Wales within eight points, but Ioane's second put the match to bed.
The All Blacks ended last weekend's match at Murrayfield clinging on to victory and it was Wales who made the brighter start in Cardiff, an early turnover leading to a period of home pressure that culminated in a foot race for a loose ball that, thankfully for the visitors, was won by Beauden Barrett, who dabbed down for a five-metre scrum.
Wales continued to gamely probe at New Zealand's defensive line and when an opportunity arose for an easy three points in front of the posts, Leigh Halfpenny stepped up to kick Warren Gatland's side into a deserved lead.
The performance of the Haka just inside their own half was about as advanced a position as New Zealand had enjoyed in the opening 14 minutes, but when they did eventually venture into Welsh territory they made it count.
Ioane – in the side to the surprise of many after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained against Scotland – made a rapid burst from halfway and the ball was worked out wide via Aaron Smith for Naholo to leap for the line, with Barrett adding the extras.
Rhys Webb, Jake Ball and Ryan Crotty were all lost to injury as a bruising 20 minutes took their toll and Wales were left ruing a trio of missed opportunities midway through the half.
Taulupe Faletau could not gather a Josh Navidi offload under the posts, before Halfpenny was wayward with a penalty attempt from five metres inside the New Zealand half and Hallam Amos spilled the ball as Wales closed in on the All Blacks try line.
Halfpenny's next effort from the tee was more to the liking of the packed stadium, but another New Zealand attack – their first since the opening try – ended in another Naholo score, as the Highlanders wing stretched to touch down in the same corner.
Naholo has now scored five tries in three starts against Wales – his most against any opponent – and is on a scoring run of five matches.
Barrett dragged the resulting kick left of the posts and Wales appeared on course for a half-time lead when Scott Williams crossed on the occasion of his 50th cap, taking the honours after an excellent burst from the previously butter-fingered Amos.
Halfpenny missed with the conversion to send the All Blacks in with the lead, and the advantage was extended just short of the hour when Anton Lienert-Brown picked up the pieces of a halted Ioane run down the left wing as the scoreline ticked to 19-11.
Ioane was uncatchable after making an interception for New Zealand's fourth, but the sin-binning of skipper Whitelock after 67 minutes got Welsh tails up, with Davies emerging from the back of a scrum to go over and pull his side within eight points.
World Rugby Player of the Year candidate Ioane was on hand once again, however, to forge a route through a sea of red, leaving fellow nominee Barrett to rubber-stamp the victory with the resulting conversion.