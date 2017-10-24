Bravo left with mixed emotions after City cup heroics

Claudio Bravo was Manchester City's EFL Cup hero, but the goalkeeper was just pleased to get past Wolves.

Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo had "mixed feelings" despite seeing his penalty shoot-out heroics send his side into the EFL Cup quarter-finals.

Bravo made saves from Alfred N'Diaye and Conor Coady to lead City to a 4-1 shoot-out victory over Wolves after a 0-0 draw on Tuesday.

The Chile shot-stopper said it had been a tough outing for City, who have been dominant this season but were unable to find a breakthrough against Championship opposition.

"I have mixed feelings because it's been a really difficult game for us. It's not what we're used to," Bravo told Sky Sports through a translator.

"They created a lot of chances, they could've scored some goals along the way but luckily we managed to sort it out in the end with the penalty shoot-out."

Bravo was City's hero even before the shoot-out, making three vital stops to keep his side level.

The 34-year-old said: "When you have that type of game you attack so much you leave the spaces in behind.

"They had two fast players in attack and they created a lot of chances and a lot of danger to us and obviously they couldn't score luckily.

"But it's what we're used to doing and usually it works out but today was more difficult."