Brazil's best: Massa retirement ends country's 48-season F1 run

With no Brazilians signed for the 2018 Formula One season, we look at the country's greatest drivers in a rich history with the sport.

For the first time in 48 years, Formula One is set for a season that does not include a single Brazilian driver.

With Felipe Massa heading into retirement after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and no Brazilians signed to any team for 2018, a rich association with the sport will be put on hold.

Massa, who delighted his home crowd in Sao Paulo by finishing seventh at Interlagos on Sunday, is the last in a string of brilliant drivers from the South American nation that have competed since 1970

We take a look at F1's greatest Brazilian competitors over those 48 successive seasons.

EMERSON FITTIPALDI (1970-1980)

Chico Landi, Gino Bianco, Nano da Silva Ramos and Fritz d'Orey featured in the sport's embryonic stages, with Fittipaldi ending a 10-season hiatus for Brazilians when he joined Gold Leaf Team Lotus.

The Sao Paulo-born driver claimed his first win just four races into his burgeoning career and two years later he was his country's first F1 world champion.

After being pipped to the 1973 title by Jackie Stewart, Fittipaldi switched to McLaren and regained the crown, though Niki Lauda stopped him from completing a hat-trick in 1975.

Though his F1 career petered out afterwards, the Brazilian went on to win the Indy 500 on two occasions.

NELSON PIQUET (1978-1991)

Piquet looked set to follow in Fittipaldi's footsteps when he lead the 1980 title battle by one point with two races remaining, but successive retirements enabled Alan Jones to take the glory.

The Brabham driver responded sensationally the following season, however, edging out Carlos Reutemann to finish top of the pack.

Another exceptional response to adversity came when he won the championship for a second time in 1983 having been classified in just four races a season prior, and he got a third taste of glory after a run of nine successive podiums in 1987.