Brazil legend Kaka will not renew contract with Orlando City

The Orlando City star announced his time with the Major League Soccer club has ended, but he stopped short of announcing retirement

Brazilian superstar Kaka announced he will be leaving Orlando City at the end of the 2017 MLS season, but he did not mention any further plans during a press conference on Wednesday

Kaka's contract with Orlando is coming to an end, and he entered the week contemplating retirement or playing one more season in MLS. Neither of those questions were answered.

The 35-year-old began his legendary career at Sao Paulo in 2001. He starred for AC Milan and Real Madrid before signing with Orlando in 2014.

Kaka, an attacking midfielder, won a World Cup with Brazil in 2002 and won the 2007 Ballon d'Or.