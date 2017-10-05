Brazil to meet England at Wembley

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour returns to Europe in November as the Selecao meet Japan in Lille before taking on the Three Lions

Brazil will face England on November 14 as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour returns to Europe.

The five-time world champions will meet the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium in London.

The fixture was officially confirmed on Tuesday after England sealed qualification for World Cup 2018.

A Selecao will host Japan in Lille, France, on November 10 as part of a Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour double-header.

Brazil and England first met in 1956, when the Selecao went down 2-4 in London.

The two sides have faced off on a further 24 occasions since then, with Brazil narrowly shading the head-to-head with 11 wins to 10.

They last met in 2013 when they played out a 2-2 draw in Rio de Janeiro.

November’s double-header will be the first of just three sets of friendly fixtures left for coach Tite to prepare his Brazil side for next year’s World Cup.

Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour

England vs. Brazil

Wembley Stadium, London

Tuesday 14 November 2017

20:00 (GMT) Local Time