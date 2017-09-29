Brazil to meet Japan in Lille

The Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour returns to Europe in November as the Selecao host the Samurai Blue in France

Brazil will face Japan on November 10 as the Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour returns to Europe.

The five-time world champions will host the Samurai Blue at the Stade Pierre-Mauroy in Lille.

Brazil and Japan first met in 1989, when the Selecao ran out 1-0 winners in Rio de Janeiro.

The two sides have faced off on a further 10 occasions since then, with their last meeting being on the Brasil Global Tour in 2014, when Neymar hit all four goals in a 4-0 win in Singapore.

November's clash in Lille will be the penultimate match of 2017 for the Selecao, with a second fixture that same month set to be confirmed by Brasil Global Tour presently.

The double-header will be the first of just three sets of friendly fixtures left for coach Tite to prepare his Brazil side for next year’s World Cup.

Chevrolet Brasil Global Tour

Japan vs. Brazil

Stade Pierre-Mauroy, Lille

Friday 10 November 2017

13:00 (CET) Local Time

10:00 (BRST) Brazilian Time

12:00 (GMT) London Time