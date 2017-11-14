Brazil have a star in Neymar but this team is far from reliant on just one man

Neymar carries the hopes of his country to Russia next summer - REUTERS

When the opposition’s mascot entertains the crowd with keepy-ups with the outside of one of his oversized boots, you know it is going to be a difficult night.

Gunnersaurus would have only been able to look on with envy from his home in another corner of North London, as ‘Canarinho’ showed off his skills. And, at times, England’s players knew exactly how Arsenal’s big green dinosaur felt.

There was something hypnotic about watching Brazil complete pass after pass to the tune of the Samba beat coming from the yellow corner of Wembley.

But before the crowd fell into a trance, Neymar produced a first-half moment that was worth the admission fee alone – even though it did not result in a goal.

As the ball reached him on the edge of the penalty area, the world’s most expensive footballer chipped the ball over Eric Dier with the outside of his left boot into the path of Gabriel Jesus.

It did not particularly matter that Jesus was correctly flagged offside, Wembley had witnessed a unique piece of skill akin to a Phil Mickelson flop shot in golf or the deftest of Roger Federer volleys at Wimbledon.

