Brazil vs Ecuador: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Brazil can all but guarantee first place in the South American qualifying section for next summer's World Cup by beating Ecuador on Thursday night.

Tite's men have already booked their place at the finals and are nine points clear of second-place Colombia with four games to play.

Because of their significant goal-difference advantage, maintaining that nine-point lead by winning in Porto Alegre would almost certainly ensure that they head to Russia as the top team from their continent.

Game Brazil vs Ecuador Date Thursday, August 31 Time 21:45 ET / 01:45 BST (Friday, September 1)

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

In the UK, the match will not be broadcast live on television or online.

UK TV channel Online stream N/A N/A

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on beIN Sports and by stream via beIN Sports Connect.

US TV channel Online stream beIN Sports beIN Sports Connect

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Brazil players Goalkeepers Alisson, Cassio, Ederson Defenders Alves, Silva, Marcelo, Miranda, Filipe Luis, Marquinhos, Fagner, Caio Midfielders Willian, Paulinho, Fernandinho, Coutinho, Augusto, Casemiro, Giuliano Forwards Neymar, Firmino, Jesus, Taison, Luan

David Luiz and Douglas Costa among those to be left out of the Brazil squad, but Philippe Coutinho has been declared fit to play despite having missed the start of the new Premier League season amid speculation regarding his future.

Tite has no known injury issues to deal with, in fact, among the 23-man group he has selected.

Potential starting XI: Alisson; Alves, Marquinhos, Miranda, Marcelo; Casemiro; Coutinho, Augusto, Paulinho, Neymar; Jesus.

Position Ecuador players Goalkeepers Banguera, Dreer, Azcona Defenders Ayovi, Achilier, Bagui, Ramirez, L. Caicedo, Arboleda, Aimar, Velasco, Leon Midfielders A. Valencia, Noboa, Ibarra, Quinonez, Cazares, Gruezo, Gaibor, Mena, Orejuela, Oyola, M. Caicedo Forwards F. Caicedo, E. Valencia, Martinez, Estrada

Ecuador are without Swansea City winger Jefferson Montero, whose muscle problem is the latest in a series of injuries that have kept him on the sidelines.

Potential starting XI: Dreer; Velasco, Achilier, Arboleda, Ramirez; A. Valencia, Noboa, Gruezo, M. Caicedo; Cazares; F. Caicedo.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Brazil are 4/6 favourites to win, according to Oddschecker, with Ecuador priced at 12/1 and the draw available at 19/4.

Neymar is the 13/5 favourite to score first, with Gabriel Jesus priced at 3/1 and Enner Valencia the top choice for the visitors at 12/1.

GAME PREVIEW

