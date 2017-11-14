Brazil vs England - where it all began

Brazil and England share a curious footballing relationship.

The English were, of course, the creators of the game, but it was the Brazilian who perfected it — playing some of the magical and enchanting football the sport has ever seen.

Brazil are the most successful team in football history, lifting the World Cup on five occasions. England have conquered the world just once, in 1966, but are held in high esteem by their South American counterparts.

English football is greatly respected in Brazil and it was against an English team that Brazil played their first ever football match.

Though it wasn’t the Three Lions. On July 21, 1914, A Selecao kicked off their unrivalled history in the sport with a clash against Exeter City. The English club had arrived in Rio after a tour of Argentina, where football had spread more quickly than it had in Brazil.

