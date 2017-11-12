Brazilian Grand Prix live: Sebastian Vettel leads after first-lap safety car, with Lewis Hamilton on the charge
Lewis Hamilton will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after crashing out of Saturday qualifying, with his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas starting from pole position alongside the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel. Follow the latest here.
- Bottas on pole position with Vettel second
- Other Ferrari of Raikkonen third with Verstappen in fourth
- Perez and Alonso fifth and sixth
- Ricciardo down in 14th after engine penalty and Hamilton starting from pit lane
Follow the live action below...
Please allow a moment for the blog to load...
Starting grid:
1. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1min 08.322secs
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:08.360
3. Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:08.538
4. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:08.925
5. Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:09.598
6. Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:09.617
7. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:09.703
8. Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:09.805
9. Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:09.841
10. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:09.830
11. Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:09.879
12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:10.116
13. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:10.154
14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:09.330 + 10 places
15. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:10.678
16. Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:10.776
17. Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:10.875
18. Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time
19. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:10.686
20. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP No Time