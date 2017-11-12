Brazilian Grand Prix live: Sebastian Vettel leads after first-lap safety car, with Lewis Hamilton on the charge

Lewis Hamilton will start the Brazilian Grand Prix from the pit lane after crashing out of Saturday qualifying, with his Mercedes teammate Valterri Bottas starting from pole position alongside the Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel. Follow the latest here.

Bottas on pole position with Vettel second

Other Ferrari of Raikkonen third with Verstappen in fourth

Perez and Alonso fifth and sixth

Ricciardo down in 14th after engine penalty and Hamilton starting from pit lane

Starting grid:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1min 08.322secs

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:08.360

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Ferrari 1:08.538

4. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:08.925

5. Sergio Perez (Mex) Force India 1:09.598

6. Fernando Alonso (Spa) McLaren 1:09.617

7. Nico Hulkenberg (Ger) Renault 1:09.703

8. Carlos Sainz (Spa) Renault 1:09.805

9. Felipe Massa (Bra) Williams 1:09.841

10. Esteban Ocon (Fra) Force India 1:09.830

11. Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:09.879

12. Stoffel Vandoorne (Bel) McLaren 1:10.116

13. Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:10.154

14. Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) Red Bull 1:09.330 + 10 places

15. Pascal Wehrlein (Ger) Sauber-Ferrari 1:10.678

16. Lance Stroll (Can) Williams 1:10.776

17. Marcus Ericsson (Swe) Sauber-Ferrari 1:10.875

18. Brendon Hartley (Nzl) Scuderia Toro Rosso No Time

19. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia Toro Rosso 1:10.686

20. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP No Time