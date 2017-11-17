The Breakdown: A statistical look at Saturday's rugby internationals

Fans of international rugby are in for a treat this weekend, with another hectic schedule involving the top nine teams in the rankings.

Australia head to Twickenham with a spring in their step and eyeing revenge when they face England, while New Zealand take on Scotland and France host South Africa in another mouthwatering Saturday of international rugby.

England retained the Cook Cup by beating the Wallabies last year, but Michael Cheika's men are in fine form 12 months on and Eddie Jones' side must raise their game after a disjoined display in the win over Argentina.

World champions New Zealand head to Murrayfield on the back of being outplayed by France in the second half at Stade de France last weekend, having been outstanding in the opening 40 minutes to set up a victory in Paris.

Les Bleus will fancy their chances of seeing off a Springboks side that was hammered by Ireland, who should see off Fiji at the Aviva Stadium. Wales will aim to take the frustration of their latest loss to Australia out on Georgia.

With the help of Opta, we take a statistical look at the five Tests.

England v Australia

The Six Nations champions have won their last four matches against Jones' country of birth, including a 3-0 whitewash in Australia last year.

Australia have scored 55 tries in 2017, only twice have they scored more in a calendar year (64 in 2003, 56 in 1998).

England, who welcome Owen Farrell back into the side with Maro Itoje on the bench, are unbeaten in 12 games at Twickenham, their second-best sequence of victories at home. They won 22 in a row from October 1999 to September 2003.

France v South Africa

The Springboks whitewashed France 3-0 on home soil in June, all three victories by a margin of at least 22 points.

However, Les Bleus have come out on top in four of their last five home Tests against South Africa.

Antoine Dupont made four clean breaks, beat seven defenders and made 91 metres against New Zealand last Saturday. Since the 2015 Rugby World Cup, no tier one scrum-half has matched any of those statistics.