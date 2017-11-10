The Breakdown: A statistical look at Saturday's rugby internationals

We take a look at the stats behind the weekend's international rugby action, with New Zealand, England, Wales and Australia all in action.

It's that time of year again, when the giants of Southern Hemisphere rugby head north to take on Europe's finest.

The All Blacks kick off their tour in France, while Australia head to Cardiff to take on a Wales side who have a historically dismal record against the Wallabies.

Ireland lock horns with South Africa for the first time since their closely fought 2016 series, and England and Scotland take on Argentina and Samoa respectively.

With the help of Opta, we take a statistical look at Saturday's feast of international rugby.

England v Argentina

The Pumas head to Twickenham for the 23rd meeting between these sides hoping for a first win in the fixture since 2006.

Promisingly for England, no team has averaged more points per game against Argentina (36) since the 2011 Rugby World Cup and they have won 10 consecutive matches at HQ since losing to Wales and Australia during the 2015 RWC.

Eddie Jones will be looking to winger Semesa Rokodoguni to carry his club form into the November internationals - the Bath man, who will be on the bench at Twickenham, has seven tries to his name in the Premiership this season and is one of only six players to make more than 500 metres with ball in hand.

France v New Zealand

Only South Africa (37 per cent) and Australia (26 per cent) have a better win rate versus the All Blacks than France (21 per cent), but New Zealand are on a 10-match winning run against Les Bleus.

France have not beaten New Zealand in Paris since 1973, while the All Blacks are out to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time since August 2011, having lost to Australia in their final Bledisloe Cup fixture.