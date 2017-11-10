The Breakdown: A statistical look at Saturday's rugby internationals
It's that time of year again, when the giants of Southern Hemisphere rugby head north to take on Europe's finest.
The All Blacks kick off their tour in France, while Australia head to Cardiff to take on a Wales side who have a historically dismal record against the Wallabies.
Ireland lock horns with South Africa for the first time since their closely fought 2016 series, and England and Scotland take on Argentina and Samoa respectively.
With the help of Opta, we take a statistical look at Saturday's feast of international rugby.
READ MORE: Why FIFA 19 may never hit the shops
READ MORE: Twickenham could stage Joshua fight
England v Argentina
The Pumas head to Twickenham for the 23rd meeting between these sides hoping for a first win in the fixture since 2006.
Promisingly for England, no team has averaged more points per game against Argentina (36) since the 2011 Rugby World Cup and they have won 10 consecutive matches at HQ since losing to Wales and Australia during the 2015 RWC.
Eddie Jones will be looking to winger Semesa Rokodoguni to carry his club form into the November internationals - the Bath man, who will be on the bench at Twickenham, has seven tries to his name in the Premiership this season and is one of only six players to make more than 500 metres with ball in hand.
France v New Zealand
Only South Africa (37 per cent) and Australia (26 per cent) have a better win rate versus the All Blacks than France (21 per cent), but New Zealand are on a 10-match winning run against Les Bleus.
France have not beaten New Zealand in Paris since 1973, while the All Blacks are out to avoid back-to-back defeats for the first time since August 2011, having lost to Australia in their final Bledisloe Cup fixture.
The visitors could bring up a significant milestone in the French capital - they are just three short of becoming the first team in Test history to score 2,000 tries.
Ireland v South Africa
Saturday's clash in Dublin promises to be a tight encounter after the last three meetings - all during Ireland's 2016 tour of South Africa - were decided by exactly six points.
Ireland have lost just two of 18 matches at the Aviva Stadium since the start of 2014 and they have won four of their last six home clashes with the Springboks.
South Africa, meanwhile, have a poor recent record on the road, having won only one of their last nine away fixtures.
Scotland v Samoa
Victory over Samoa would see Scotland achieve their best winning run at Murrayfield since 1991, having won each of their last four matches in Edinburgh.
Samoa are on their longest losing run (four matches) since 1981 but are aiming to become the 25th team to record 100 Test victories.
Finn Russell's form in the Pro14 suggests he will have a big role to play for Scotland over the coming month. The fly-half has missed just one of 21 kicks with Glasgow Warriors - the best conversion rate in the competition.
Wales v Australia
Wales have beaten the Wallabies on just two occasions in the last 30 years but 10 of Australia's last 11 victories in the fixture have come by single-figure margins.
Michael Cheika's men are on their best winning streak (six matches) since the seven-game run that was halted by New Zealand in the World Cup final, although they posted both the worst goal-kicking (75 per cent) and lineout (88 per cent) success rates in the Rugby Championship.
Dan Biggar will join an exclusive club of Welshmen to have made 50 international starts at fly-half - only Neil Jenkins and Stephen Jones have previously achieved the feat.