The Breakdown: A statistical look at Saturday's rugby internationals

Wales will attempt to end their New Zealand hoodoo this weekend, we examine that game and Saturday's other internationals in Opta data.

For most, this weekend marks the final round of fixtures in the end-of-year internationals.

Every team aside from Wales and South Africa, who face off a week on Saturday, bring the curtain down on their respective 2017 schedules on Saturday.

The world champion All Blacks face Wales in Cardiff, Scotland take on Australia while England and Ireland have the markedly less imposing tasks of attempting to defeat Samoa and Argentina respectively.

France will be heavily favoured to end their year with a victory over Japan and here, with the help of Opta data, we take a statistical look at this weekend's fixtures.

England v Samoa

Off-the-field concerns have dominated Samoa's build-up to their internationals, with their governing body said to have gone bankrupt, a claim disputed by World Rugby.

And they are unlikely to find much in the way of solace at Twickenham, with England having won all seven of their Test meetings by 13 points or more, and coming off a somewhat flattering 30-6 win over Australia.

Should England prevail, it will be their 200th win at Twickenham, and see them become the first team to win as many games at a single venue. A shock Samoa triumph would be their 100th in Test rugby.

France v Japan

France can put some of the pain of defeats to New Zealand and South Africa behind him against the Brave Blossoms, who they have faced three times previous, winning each by an average margin of 20 points.

Though they triumphed on French soil against Tonga last time out, Japan have history against them. France have not lost three successive home games since 1999.

Japan are in form on their travels, though, losing just three of their last 13 matches away from home since the beginning of the 2015 World Cup.

Ireland v Argentina