Bafana Bafana international Bongani Zungu joins French club Amiens

Zungu is currently part of the Bafana squad that will face Cape Verde in back to back 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers

French Ligue 1 club Amiens announced the signing of South African midfielder Bongani Zungu on Thursday.

The Bafana Bafana international has been plying his trade in the Portuguese Primeira Liga for Vitoria Guimaraes.

Zungu was one of the club's key players as they reached last season's Taça de Portugal final where they lost to SL Benfica.

His exploits for the club attracted interest from a whole host of clubs in Europe following an impressive first season in Portugal.

Zungu, who joined Guimaraes prior to the 2016/17 season from PSL giants Mamelodi Sundowns, scored three goals in 24 games in all competitions.

Amiens have since beefed up their squad with the signing of the 24-year-old player on a four-year deal.

The newly promoted Ligue 1 club confirmed on their official Twitter page: