Victor Moses, six others land in Uyo for Cameroon clash

The Chelsea star has joined the rest of Gernot Rohr's men ahead of Friday's crucial tie against the Indomitable Lions

Victor Moses, Leon Balogun, Moses Simon, Anthony Nwakaeme, John Ogu, Uche Agbo and Aaron Samuel landed in Uyo ahead of Nigeria’s World Cup qualifying clash against Cameroon on September 1.

They landed aboard Air Peace Quo P4 7338 alongside Goal Nigeria's Chief Editor Shina Oludare on Tuesday afternoon.

Just landed in Uyo with Moses Simon, Anthony Nwakaeme, Leon Balogun, Aaron Samuel and John Ogu #SoarSuperEagles . pic.twitter.com/iUtNZNvUD9 — 'Shina Oludare (@sportingshina) August 29, 2017

They are expected to join the rest of the squad, led by John Obi Mikel for the day’s training at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium by 5pm.

The first leg of the clash is scheduled for Friday in Uyo while Cameroon play host to Gernot Rohr's men three days later in Yaounde.

Nigeria top Group B with six points - four points ahead of second placed Indomitable Lions.