Breaking down the U.S. World Cup qualifying squad

Back in March, Bruce Arena must have thought someone was playing a joke on him. Injury after injury chipped away at his U.S. national team squad ahead of a pair of crucial World Cup qualifiers, testing the team's depth all over the field.

Now, two months later, Arena's U.S. player pool is as healthy as he could have hoped. Jermaine Jones is the only regular unavailable due to injury, and you could argue he may not have been a lock to play even if he were healthy. Sure, Arena probably wishes Sebastian Lletget weren't injured, but if the U.S. can avoid any major knocks in camp, Arena will go into June's qualifiers feeling good about having multiple options at a variety of positions.

Pulisic, Dempsey headline U.S. roster

He is going to need it. With the qualifier against Mexico coming just three days after the one against Trinidad and Tobago — and given the fact there are five players a yellow card away from suspension — Arena will be digging deep for assistance much like he did in March.

Here are some thoughts on the roster, and questions that will need to be answered in the upcoming camp:

THE CENTER BACK BATTLE WILL BE FIERCE

View photos John Brooks USMNT 03242017 More

You have to go back a long way, perhaps as far back as Arena's first term as U.S. coach, to find a U.S. group with as deep a selection of quality center back options as there is in this group. A total of six central defenders are in the squad, and of them four are World Cup veterans, a fifth (Tim Ream) is coming off a strong season at Fulham, and the least experienced of the bunch — Matt Hedges — is the reigning MLS defender of the year.

The battle is likely to boil down to three serious contenders for two starting spots, with Geoff Cameron, John Brooks and Omar Gonzalez the frontrunners. Brooks is the best left-footed option of the bunch, and is coming off another good season with Hertha Berlin. Gonzalez just had what may have been the best season of his career, winning a Liga MX title last winter and a CONCACAF Champions League this year. Cameron overcame a lengthy injury layoff, but also spent most of the past club season for Stoke City playing in a defensive midfield role.

A Cameron-Brooks pairing makes sense, but given Gonzalez's form, and Arena's lengthy history with him during their time with the LA Galaxy, you have to think Arena wants Gonzalez on the field. The easiest option would be to shift Cameron into a defensive midfield role, where he could prove vital against Mexico's dangerous attack.

WHO REPLACES JERMAINE JONES?

View photos Geoff Cameron USA 06252016 More

Read More