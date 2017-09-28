BREAKING: Hooliganism cost Gor Mahia again

The K'ogallo fans caused chaos after Ulinzi Stars' Stephen Waruru's equalizer, claiming the player provoked them through his celebration style

Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia have been slapped with Sh200,000 fine by the KPL Indipenent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee.

Once again Gor Mahia have found their way back to the wrong side of the KPL books after they were fined for failure to control their fans in one of the KPL match held last July in Kisumu.

K'ogallo fans caused chaos after Ulinzi Stars' Stephen Waruru's equalizer in the two sides dramatic 2-2 draw at Moi Stadium in Kisumu.

The fans claimed that Waruru made a provocative gesture towards hem during a celebration, leading to the stoppages, and property damage.

Despite the Green Army pleading their innocence, the club has been held liable for the conduct of the fans as stipulated in Rule 3.4(a) that states.

"Clubs are responsible for the conduct of their members and supporters and must ensure they behave in a fair manner and refrain from violent, threatening, abusive, obscene and other provocative and unsporting conduct or language at match."

Rule 3.5 (b) further states, "...the home club is responsible for the welfare, safety and security of all officials and visiting clubs..."

From the above, the IDDC ruled as follows, "That Gor Mahia Football Club having been found guilty of breaching Rules 3.4(A) and 3.5(b)....is hereby fined Kenya Shillings two hundred thousand (Ksh200,000)...paid to Kenyan Premier League within thirty days from the date of this ruling..."

Gor has been warned that the repeat of the same will lead to severe punishment that includes docking of points.