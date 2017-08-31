BREAKING: Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Alexandre Revoredo has passed away

The respected trainer also worked for the South African Football Association (Safa) as the Bafana Bafana keeper coach

Kaizer Chiefs have announced the sudden passing of goalkeeper coach, Alexandre Revoredo.

The Brazilian tactician had joined Amakhosi prior to the 2016/17 season along with his countryman Marco Muhnoz (physical trainer).

Revoredo arrived in South Africa in 2007 to work as a goalkeeper coach when Julio Leal was in charge at AmaZulu.

The highly rated South American coach had also worked for Orlando Pirates where he spent four years.

Chiefs announced his death on their official Twitter page on Thursday:

We are sad to announce the sudden passing of GK Coach, Alexandre Revoredo. A mentor, A trainer, A father, A Soldier #RememberingAlex pic.twitter.com/DgOz1XyN7D — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 31, 2017