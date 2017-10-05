BREAKING: Kenya vs Iraq match will not be live

Coach Stanley Okumbi will miss the services of captain Victor Wanyama, who is nursing an injury

The match between Kenya's Harambee Stars and Iraq will not be live as earlier planned, Goal can exclusively reveal.

Bamba TV had initially planned to air the match as from 7pm (Kenyan time), but a source from the firm has revealed that technical hitches has led to the cancellation of the live coverage.

"Unfortunately we will not be able to air the match live as initially planned, owing to a few technicalities that have risen.

"The feed that we received does not match our topographical wants and despite our efforts to find a solutions, things have not gone as planned -forcing us to reach this painful decision.

"It is disappointing to us, as well as other stakeholders, but we have no immediate solution."

Kenya will look to build up on a 1-1 draw away to Mozambique on September 2, 2017. Eric Johanna scored in 85th minute from long range to salvage a draw