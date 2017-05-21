BREAKING NEWS: Agassi to take over as Djokovic's coach

Andre Agassi will attempt to get Novak Djokovic back to his best after the world number two appointed the American as his new coach.

Novak Djokovic has confirmed Andre Agassi will take over as his new coach next week.

Djokovic suggested he would look to employ another super coach after parting company with his long-term coaching staff this month, but said he would take his time before making an appointment.

The 12-time grand slam singles champion split from Boris Becker last December and has now turned to Agassi in a bid to get back to the peak of his powers, with the French Open starting this month.

Djokovic confirmed Agassi will work with him from the French Open onwards after losing to Alexander Zverev in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia final on Sunday.

"He knows the game, he has the sense of family values," said Djokovic, who turns 30 on Monday.

"He is a person who can contribute to my life both inside and outside the field. I feel we are already very close to each other and we are creating a good bond."

Zverev claimed his first ATP World Tour Masters 1000 title with a 6-4 6-3 triumph in Rome.

Djokovic had not dropped a set this week until Zverev produced a brilliant performance in his maiden Masters final to deny the favourite a 31st success at that level, the highest on the ATP circuit outside of grand slams.

The world number two has won just once this year and lost his spot at the top of the rankings to Andy Murray late in 2016.