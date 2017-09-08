England star Anderson joins fellow seamers Walsh and McGrath in the 500 club

England's leading Test wicket-taker James Anderson reached another milestone at Lord's by claiming his 500th victim.

James Anderson became just the third seamer in history to take 500 Test wickets as he claimed the scalp of Kraigg Brathwaite against West Indies at Lord's on Friday.

The England bowler joined Australia great Glenn McGrath (563) and Windies icon Courtney Walsh (519) in reaching the milestone. McGrath also took his 500th wicket at Lord's, in the 2005 Ashes.

Only spinners Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) stand above the vaunted pace trio in the list.

Anderson, having passed Ian Botham (383) as his country's all-time leading wicket-taker in April 2015, came into the third and final Test against West Indies on 497.

He edged closer by having Kraigg Brathwaite and Kyle Hope caught behind on Thursday, before Brathwaite brought up his 500th.