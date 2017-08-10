BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona's Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund

Barcelona have had a bid for Ousmane Dembele rejected by Dortmund, who did not give the winger permission to miss training on Thursday.

Borussia Dortmund have rejected an offer from Barcelona for France winger Ousmane Dembele, the Bundelsliga club have confirmed.

Dembele has been touted as a target for Barca since Neymar completed his world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain last week.

The 20-year-old missed training without permission on Thursday, with Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz telling a news conference the club had been unable to contact Dembele.

Speculation that a move to Barcelona was imminent soon mounted before BVB issued a statement saying a bid had been lodged by the Catalan giants but it did not meet their valuation for a player they signed from Rennes for €15m last year.