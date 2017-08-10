BREAKING NEWS: Barcelona's Dembele offer rejected by Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund have rejected an offer from Barcelona for France winger Ousmane Dembele, the Bundelsliga club have confirmed.
Dembele has been touted as a target for Barca since Neymar completed his world-record €222million switch to Paris Saint-Germain last week.
The 20-year-old missed training without permission on Thursday, with Dortmund head coach Peter Bosz telling a news conference the club had been unable to contact Dembele.
Speculation that a move to Barcelona was imminent soon mounted before BVB issued a statement saying a bid had been lodged by the Catalan giants but it did not meet their valuation for a player they signed from Rennes for €15m last year.