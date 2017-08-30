Borussia Dortmund seal Toljan signing

Having snapped up Andriy Yarmolenko, Borussia Dortmund have made another addition in Jeremy Toljan.

Borussia Dortmund have sealed the signing of Hoffenheim defender Jeremy Toljan on a five-year contract.

Peter Bosz's side reportedly fended off Premier League interest from Tottenham to sign the highly rated full-back from their Bundesliga rivals.

Dortmund did not confirm the fee paid to land Toljan, but reports suggest a sum in the region on €5million was agreed, while Felix Passlack will head in the opposite direction on a two-year loan deal having extended his Dortmund contract until 2021.

"Jeremy can play both on the right and on the left," Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc told the club's official website.

"He was one of the stars of the Germany Under-21 national team at the European Championships this summer," he added of a player that helped his country beat Spain 1-0 in the final.

It marks the second signing in the space of three days for Dortmund, who moved for Andriy Yarmolenko in a reported €25m deal following the sale of Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona.

Toljan has made 56 Bundesliga appearances since making his Hoffenheim debut in October 2013, and a further six in the DFB-Pokal.

Zorc added: "He is a player with great development potential."

Passlack, a member of the Dortmund side that won the Pokal last season, moved to Signal Iduna Park in 2012 and made his debut in March 2016.

And Zorc believes he has the perfect coach in which to develop in Hoffenheim boss Julian Nagelsmann.

"We wish him as much playing time as possible at Hoffenheim and believe that with TSG coach Julian Nagelsmann he is well cared for," he said.