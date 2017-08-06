Bowie snatches 100m gold as Thompson misses out on medals

Elaine Thompson failed to add the 100 metres world title to her Olympic crown, finishing fifth as Tori Bowie triumphed in London.

Tori Bowie beat Marie-Josee Ta Lou to IAAF World Championships 100 metres gold by one hundredth of a second, while Olympic champion Elaine Thompson could only finish fifth.

Bowie finished second to Thompson at Rio 2016 but denied the Jamaican her first medal at the Worlds here in London, clocking a season's best time of 10.85 seconds to take gold from Ta Lou by just 0.01secs on Sunday.

Dafne Schippers – silver medallist two years ago in Beijing - crossed in 10.96s to beat Murielle Ahoure to the bronze.

Bowie's final lunge at the line proved to be the difference, the American falling to the floor as she strained to cross first.

"I had no idea I'd won. I left everything on the line," Bowie, who finished like a train, said in a post-race interview.

Thompson was expected to take home the gold but an awful start – similar to another notable Jamaican this weekend – proved costly and she was unable to recover.

The 25-year-old was hoping to become just the third woman to hold the world and Olympic titles simultaneously, but she must now wait two years for another bite at the cherry.

She finished two thousandths of a second behind Ahoure at 10.978s, well below her season's best of 10.71s.

Ta Lou beat Schippers in the heats and the semi-finals and she made it hat-trick in that particular duel by a tenth of a second, a personal best of 10.86s gaining her the silver.