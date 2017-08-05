BREAKING NEWS: Burnley v Hannover abandoned due to crowd trouble

A pre-season friendly between Premier League team Burnley and Bundesliga side Hannover has been abandoned due to crowd trouble.

Burnley's pre-season friendly against Hannover has been abandoned at half-time on police advice following crowd trouble, the Premier League club have confirmed.

Ben Mee opened the scoring four minutes before half-time for the hosts at Turf Moor but violence flared in the David Fishwick Stand, where the visiting supporters were located, during the interval.

Hannover fans clashed with stewards, tore off seats and threw them towards Burnley supporters and, after a long delay, the decision to call off the game on safety grounds was made.

Burnley tweeted: "Today's game has been abandoned, on police advice."